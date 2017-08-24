The wait is finally over! One of the epic songs from Salman Khan's Judwaa - Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12 is set to be released on August 25, but in a new version. The makers have released the teaser and the small glimpse of the new version features Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.

Varun is here with a double dose for Judwaa 2 – which is a remake of Salman's Judwaa. The trailer of Judwaa 2 was recently released and it looks like a roller-coaster ride.

This film brings Varun Dhawan in a double role as Raja and Prem -- a first for the actor -- alongside Jacqueline and Taapsee. Going by the trailer, the actor seems to have delivered a wonderful performance in the movie.

David Dhawan's directorial is a remake to Salman Khan's 1997 Judwaa and will have the superstar in a cameo role. The story of Judwaa 2 is similar to the first instalment. It is about twin brothers who are separated soon after birth, meet in adulthood and join forces to defeat their common enemy.

Meanwhile, the teaser of Tan Tana Tan Tan Tan Tara will make you nostalgic and fans are already eagerly waiting for the entire song to be launched.

The original song featured Karisma Kapoor and Rambha as the lead actresses alongside Salman. This new version has Jackie and Taapsee, and both the actresses look stunning while shaking a leg with Varun.

Watch the teaser of Chalti Hai Kya here:

