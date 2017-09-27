Judwaa 2 starring Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu is all set to have a big opening Friday release because of the strong advance bookings.

The makers of the film, who are looking to cash in on the festival season, opened advance bookings across India on Sunday (September 24), a week ahead of the release, which has recorded huge collections across territories.

While it is touted as a complete family entertainer, exhibitors and distributors are going gaga over the collections that the movie has fetched in advance bookings.

Check out their reactions here:

"Varun is an extremely likable star and is the biggest youth icon of the country. The advance booking numbers only go to show this as there is huge demand from across all territories," says Kamal Gianchandani, CEO PVR Pictures.

"The advance booking of Judwaa 2 has been very promising and is amongst one of the strongest response that a film has received in recent years for a partial holiday period. We are expecting a very good weekend and hoping the movie will get in good footfalls across all INOX multiplexes," adds Rajender Singh, Chief Programming Officer, INOX Cinemas.

The exhibitors predict that Judwaa 2, being directed by the king of comedies - David Dhawan, will be a runaway hit with its strong content that is appealing to audiences across age-groups.

"Judwaa 2 is showing tremendous buzz and advance booking is strong across our 300 screen Pan India. Looking forward for a blockbuster week with extended holiday on Monday," says Devang Sampat Director, Strategic Initiatives, Cinepolis.

Revenue pockets where comedies are loved, are showing massive positive response for Judwaa 2.

"Gujarat has traditionally been a superb market for comedies and looks like Judwaa 2 is set to take a big opening thanks for the content and the youth appeal of Varun Dhawan. The advance booking is extremely strong. This is definitely going to bring smiles back at the BO," says Balakrishna Shroff, Director, Shringar Films.

Judwaa 2 has generated immense buzz amongst the audiences with its songs 'Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12', 'Suno Ganpati Bappa', 'Oonchi Hai Building' and 'Aa Toh Sahi' that have got everyone dancing to its tunes. There has been huge anticipation to witness the evergreen classic get a contemporary twist.

'Judwaa 2' directed by David Dhawan will have Varun Dhawan bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Raja and Prem portrayed by Salman Khan in 'Judwaa'. Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu will be seen stepping into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha respectively.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is slated to release on September 29.