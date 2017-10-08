Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 witnessed a big jump in its collection on its 2nd Saturday and continued to rule the domestic box office, while Saif Ali Khan's Chef showed limited growth.

Released in theatres on September 29, Judwaa 2 has collected Rs 98.08 crore nett at the domestic box office in the first week. The trade analysts in B-Town predict that its collection would slow down by new release Chef starring Saif Ali Khan in its second week. Its business dropped considerably on its second Friday.

When compared to its opening day collection, Judwaa 2 witnessed nearly 75 percent drop on its second Friday. But its eighth-day collection was three times better than that of Chef. However, the Varun Dhawan-starrer managed to cross the mark of Rs 100 crore nett at the domestic box office on its eighth day.

Judwaa 2 has shown a decent jump in its numbers and collected Rs 5.75 crore at the domestic box office on its second Friday. Its nine-day total collection has reached Rs 108.08 crore in India. The movie has become the eighth highest grossing Hindi film of 2017 and will the lifetime record of Badrinath Ki Dulhania (Rs 116.60 crore nett) on its 10th.

On the other hand, the Saif Ali Khan-starrer was expected to start on a good note, but it opened to an average response. Chef collected Rs 1.05 crore nett at the box office on the first day. The film has received good word of mouth from the audiences. However, it failed to get the numbers on Saturday.

Chef collected Rs 1.35 crore nett at the domestic box office on Saturday, taking its two-day total collection to Rs 2.40 crore nett in India. Taran Adarsh‏ tweeted: "#Chef shows limited growth on Day 2... 2-day total is extremely poor... Fri 1.05 cr, Sat 1.35 cr. Total: ₹ 2.40 cr. India biz."