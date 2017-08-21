The wait is finally over! The trailer of Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 has been released and it looks like a roller-coaster ride. David Dhawan's directorial is a remake to Salman Khan's 1997 Judwaa and will have the superstar in a cameo role.

This film brings Varun Dhawan in a double role as Raja and Prem -- a first for the actor -- alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. As per the trailer, the actor has done a wonderful job with his character.

The movie promises to be full of action, comedy and dance. We can't say Varun will remind you of Salman or not, but you will definitely enjoy his performance. Jacqueline and Taapsee too look amazing in the trailer.

The remake to 1997 Judwaa marks the comeback of the most iconic jodi of Raja and Prem. The sequel also has 90's blockbuster songs, "Oonchi hai Building" and "Tan Tana Tan" rehashed by Anu Malik himself.

The original movie featured Karisma Kapoor and Rambha as the leading actresses. In the Judwaa remake, Jacqueline and Taapsee look apt for the characters.

The story of Judwaa 2 is similar to the first installment. It is about twin brothers who are separated soon after birth, meet in adulthood and join forces to defeat their common enemy.

The trailer of Judwaa 2 is hilarious and one can't wait to watch the movie once seen the glimpse of it. Will it be worth hype? One can find out on September 29.

Meanwhile, watch Judwaa 2 trailer here: