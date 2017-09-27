Bollywood's much-awaited movie Judwaa 2 is set to hit the screens on this Friday (September 29). It is a remake of Salman Khan's Judwaa and will star Varun Dhawan in a double role.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the movie's release and if someone is not a Varun Dhawan fan, he or she will watch it for Salman.

Let's make your job little easier by giving you Top 7 reasons to watch Judwaa 2.

Double dose

Varun is one of the most lovable stars in Bollywood and Judwaa 2 will give you double dose of him. Varun will play Raja and Prem, where one is the funky cool type and other is the innocent calm kind. It will be interesting to see the transformation of these two characters after 20 years.

Salman Khan's cameo

Judwaa 2 will be incomplete without the original Judwaa. Salman Khan will make a special appearance in the Varun-starrer. Isn't it exciting? There will be two Rajas and two Prems on screen!

First movie was a hit

The 1997 release, Judwaa, was a hit and people are eagerly waiting for the remake. Given Varun and Salman's popularity along with people's craze regarding the movie, Judwaa 2 should do good business. So, the remake can also be a big hit.

David Dhawan is back

David Dhawan has his own brand of comedy. We have enjoyed his comedy movies throughout the 90s.

This is the second movie of him with his son Varun. The father-son duo worked together in Main Tera Hero, and now they are back with Judwaa 2.

In fact, the original Judwaa was also David's directorial.

Songs

Popular songs from Judwaa – Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12 and Oonchi Hai Building – have been rehashed in the remake. Both tracks have won hearts and achieved millions of views on YouTube.

These tracks are definitely one of the major reasons why we want to watch Judwaa 2. Also, the actors look breathtaking in the song videos.

Star cast

Judwaa 2 is not only about Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan's cameo. The leading ladies, who fill the shoes of Rambha and Karisma Kapoor, are also the reason to watch the remake.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu have made the movie look extremely glamorous.

Trailer

The trailer of Judwaa 2 has touched 27 million views on YouTube. In fact, its fake trailer had crossed 4 million views even before the release of the original trailer! Isn't it cool? The response to the trailer shows that the movie is going to be a blockbuster.