Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Judwaa 2 starring Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Both Varun and Taapsee have become good friends while the filming of the movie and have been promoting the film together. The stars often spend time with each other and have also been working out together at the gym.

In one of the Badrinath Ki Dulhania star's latest picture with Taapsee on Instagram, he captioned it as, "#aatohsahi @taapsee looks like a firecracker in this one #judwaa2"

Rumour has it that the actor is recommending her for endorsements and also for his upcoming films.

All these have apparently not gone down well with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal, who has asked her beau to maintain distance from the Pink actress.

"Natasha isn't a movie star, and she reacts to news and gossip. When people started talking about how good Varun and Alia Bhatt looked as a couple on screen, Natasha asked Varun to avoid too many films with her. Now she doesn't want Varun to push Taapsee too hard," an insider told News18.

However, the insider also added Varun is a committed person and would never cheat on his longtime girlfriend. "In reality, Varun is a committed boy and will never two-time her. In fact, he's now being seen often with Natasha, and does not stop the media from clicking pictures or videos of them together," the source added.

Meanwhile, Judwaa 2 will see Varun in a double role. The film is set to be released on September 29. Directed by David Dhawan, the movie is the sequel of 90's hit Judwaa starring Salman Khan.