Let's face it, Judwaa is a classic 90s movie. The Salman Khan starrer had every ingredient for a blockbuster – music, dance, romance, punch dialogues, action and well, David Dhawan. The ultimate king of comedy put together this masterpiece.

But will the same equation work in 2017? Dhawan returned with a similar tadka with Main Tera Hero and the audience loved it. Now, the master himself is looking to replicate his classic with son Varun Dhawan and it looks like a blockbuster in making.

Also Read: Judwaa 2 trailer: Varun Dhawan's double role will blow your mind

With Judwaa 2's trailer released, it is evident that Dhawan has restored most of the elements. The songs by Anu Malik, a few iconic scenes, the drama have foud their way to the movie. But, what about the cast?

Judwaa was a super hit because of the iconic characters. Who can forget a lisped (totla) Shakti Kapoor or the detective Kader Khan's brother-in-law played by Tiku Talsania, and the hilarious Anupam Kher and Satish Shah combination. While David Dhawan has retained Kher in the movie, there are a number of new-age actors and actresses in the film. Here is a look at the new-age replacements director Dhawan has found to replicate the magic.

Varun Dhawan:

Recreating Salman from the 90s, Varun plays the double role of Prem and Raja.

Jacqueline Fernandez:

The "A Gentleman" star will recreate the bubbly Karishma Kapoor's role in the remake.

Taapsee Pannu:

After giving a powerful performance in Naam Shabana, Taapsee will be seen in the shoes of Rambha in her one of most glamorous avatars yet.

Anupam Kher:

After playing the hilarious cop from Judwaa, Dhawan has taken Kher on board for the remake. However, this time he is donning the cap of Kader Khan-- Jacqueline's father, according to the trailer.

Atul Parchure:

The renowned TV and film actor will fill the shoes of Tiku Talsania as he is seen accompanying Kher in the trailer.

Rajpal Yadav:

Still unclear if he is lisped in the movie or not, but Yadav will don the role of Shakti Kapoor in the movie.

Vivan Bhatena:

The hot TV actor, who was seen in small roles in movies like Talaash, Dangal, Chak De! India and was last seen in a web series with Swara Bhaskar, will be seen fighting against Varun as he dons the role of the villain. In the original movie, Gunda actor Mukesh Rishi was the villain.

Prachee Shah Padhya:

Filling in for Reema Lagoo, Prachee Shah Padhya could be seen playing Varun's mother in the movie. Though she was absent in the trailer, it was confirmed by the actress that she is playing a role in Judwaa 2.

The film is slated to release on September 29.