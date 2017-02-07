The makers of Judwaa 2, which has been making huge buzz ever since the project was announced, have released the first look of the film. Varun Dhawan plays a double role as Prem and Raja in the action-comedy movie, which is the sequel to 1997 release hit film Judwaa, starring Salman Khan.

Varun took to his Twitter handle to release the first look. "Exclusive #Judwaa2 sept29. Raja and Prem.@taapsee @Asli_Jacqueline @NGEMovies.#firstlook.whose your pick?" he wrote.

In the poster, Varun, as Prem, looks dapper in a suit and glasses, while as Raja, he looks rowdy with long hair and six-pack abs. Going by the poster, one can say for sure that with the two together, Judwaa 2 will have a double dose of fun.

Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez replace Karisma Kapoor and Rambha as the leading ladies of the sequel. Interestingly, Judwaa 2 will see Salman and Karisma in special roles.

The shooting of the film started recently with a Ganpati song. While addressing the media, David Dhawan confirmed that the sequel will include two popular numbers from the first instalment, Tan Tana Tan and Uchi Hai Building, Indian Express reported.

Talking about the double role and comparisons with Salman, Varun said, "It is quite unfair to compare. Judwaa 2 is a great opportunity for me and I wouldn't be able to do it without these two (Sajid Nadiadwala and David Dhawan). I am trying to create two fresh characters with the double role I have in the film. As an actor, when I do films, and I do it for my audience, eventually I want people to enter the cinema halls, and laugh, and be entertained. Both characters are my favourite."