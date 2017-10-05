Judwaa 2 has emerged as one of the most talked-about films of 2017 generating close to five lakh tweets during opening weekend (from September 28 - October 3) and 20 lakh tweets so far. Twitter brought the magic of #Judwaa2 closer to movie fans all over the country with unique integrations, real-time conversations and a

special emoji launch.

What's happening in Bollywood, happens on Twitter. This festive season, Twitter proved to be the go-to conversation platform for all Varun Dhawan (@Varun_Dvn) fans across India.

In collaboration with Twitter, the film launched Judwaa 2 Party with Twitter, special meet and greet sessions in several cities in India, engaged fans with personal reminders from Varun Dhawan before the film's release, and introduced a special #Judwaa2 film emoji. The emoji depicting Varun Dhawan's twin characters from the film is live until October 9.

Five winners each from Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Delhi and Mumbai got a chance to interact and dance with their favourite film stars participated by tweeting with city-specific hashtags - Judwaa2inKolkata, #Judwaa2inAhmedabad, #Judwaa2inDelhi and #Judwaa2inMumbai.

Just saw a ‘9 se 12’ wala show with a full house,,,, @Varun_dvn is a firecracker,FULL ON paisa vasool ??HILARIOUS @taapsee @Asli_Jacqueline — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) September 29, 2017

#Judwaa2 is everything you imagine it to be and MORE!!! Fun, entertaining, adorable and aptly nostalgic!!@Varun_dvn you are sooooo good!!! ? — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) September 29, 2017

judwaa2 is #DAVIDDHAWAN'S 44th film. I am happy as an actor but prouder as a son. He knows his audience and says thank u pic.twitter.com/wzQ0Zpa5Gz — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 1, 2017

Talking about the partnership, Chief Marketing Officer at Fox Star Studios Shikha Kapur said, "We wanted to take a leap ahead with social marketing for Judwaa 2. Twitter, being an effective conversation platform, was crucial to our plan to drive engagement with Judwaa 2."

"Together, we launched a partnership to create a sustained engagement plan with the fans of Varun Dhawan and Bollywood Movie-watching audiences over a period of 4 months and created promotion pillars like the Judwaa 2 Emoji launch and the multi-city engagement platform connecting fans with the lead cast of the film through hyper- localised targeting."

"We are delighted that the movie has received such amazing love on Twitter and hope to recreate the same magic for future campaigns," he added.

Viral Jani, Head of Entertainment and TV Partnerships, Twitter India, commented: "Twitter is the best place to see what's happening in Bollywood and to talk about it with other Bollywood lovers. We regularly see celebrities and the who's who in the industry having conversations and interacting with their fans on the platform."

"Through this partnership with Judwaa 2, we were excited to provide several #OnlyOnTwitter experiences and reach many more Indians outside of metros who can now try Twitter as their best way to get real-time updates on Bollywood and their favourite actors and actresses."

Judwaa 2 has proven itself to be a money spinner bringing in the respite for the Hindi film industry which is still under major crisis. The movie is now inching closer towards the coveted Rs. 100 crore club. It has collected Rs. 92.02 crore so far.