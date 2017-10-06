Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 has become a hit in its opening day itself. Bollywood witnessed good numbers at the box office after a long time, all thanks to David Dhawan's movie and Varun's popularity.

The movie has also made a record by crossing the Rs 100-crore mark in just seven days. Judwaa 2 has been winning hearts all over with its high-on-humour scenes and entertaining performances.

The comedy flick was received with open arms at the box office. The Dussehra release offered a perfect watch to the family audience with the opening collections of the film being Rs 15.55 crore.

Till Day 6, the family entertainer had collected Rs 92.02 crore at the domestic box office. The actual business was done during the long weekend that had Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti holidays.

Then, the box office collections slowed from the first working day — Tuesday. However, Judwaa 2 managed to enter Rs 100-crore club within three working days. Will it be able to cross the Rs 150-crore mark this weekend?

As there are no big releases this Friday, except Saif Ali Khan's Chef, the possibility that Varun's movie will enter the Rs 150-crore club is definitely there.

Judwaa 2 is a remake of the 1997 Salman Khan-starrer Judwaa. Sajid Nadiadwala and David Dhawan successfully recreated the magic of the blockbuster film after 20 years, with Varun Dhawan slipping into the shoes of Salman Khan in Judwaa 2.

The Sultan actor even has a cameo in the movie, in which he play double role.

The comedy film has Varun bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Prem and Raja, while Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu slip into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha, respectively.