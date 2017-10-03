Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 has come like a breath of fresh air for Bollywood. After a long time, a movie is witnessing a good run at the box office this year. The David Dhawan directorial crossed Rs 50 crore mark in three days and now, it is set to achieve Rs 100 crore by Wednesday.

Judwaa 2 managed to earn Rs 20 crore each day and thus, the total four-day box office collection touched Rs 80 crore on Monday.

Apart from having a solo release, the movie has hit the screens on a long weekend and during festivals like Durga Puja/ Navratri, Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti.

The birthday of Mahatma Gandhi became lucky for Judwaa 2 producers as the first weekday too turned out to be a good earning day. Well, Judwaa 2 surely didn't have a dry day on October 2.

The movie, starring Varun, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu, opened with a collection of Rs 16.10 crore net at the Indian box office. The second day made a business of Rs 20.55 crore and Judwaa 2 collections again took a hike on Sunday with an astronomical Rs 22.60 crore on Day 3.

The phenomenal Sunday achieved superlative figures and made Judwaa 2 the third highest Weekend earner for a Bollywood film in 2017. We hope the movie makes more such records in the coming weeks.

Judwaa 2 is the reprised Version on the 1997 Salman Khan-starrer Judwaa. The comedy film has Varun Dhawan bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Prem and Raja, while Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu slip into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha respectively.

Packed with action, humour, romance and drama the original Sajid Nadiadwala film was an all-time favourite amongst the audience. There has been huge anticipation amongst the audience to witness the evergreen blockbuster get a contemporary twist.

Judwaa 2 has been winning hearts of the audience owing to the power-packed performances by the cast as well as the perfectly timed humour. Though the movie received mixed reviews from the critics, the audiences have enjoyed the movie and were nostalgic while watching Judwaa 2.