After a long time, Bollywood witnessed a good business at the box office and the credit goes to Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2. The David Dhawan movie opened with big numbers and saw a wonderful run at the domestic market in its first weekend.

Released on September 29, Judwaa 2 got a solo release and also, cashed in on the festival season. Though the movie received mixed reviews from the critics, the audiences have enjoyed the movie and were nostalgic while watching Judwaa 2.

It is the remake of Salman Khan's 1997 release, Judwaa. The Sultan actor appeared in Judwaa 2 for a cameo as well. When the star cast and the script are entertaining, then the movie will definitely be a hit.

Judwaa 2 made a thunderous opening with a collection of Rs 16.10 crore net at the Indian box office. On day 2, it earned Rs 20.55 and now, the third day, which was a Sunday, the movie collected Rs 20 crore (approx).

Thus, the total box office collection of Judwaa 2 first weekend sums up to Rs 56.65 crore. The movie has crossed Rs 50 crore in three days. Isn't it amazing?

Judwaa 2's story is similar to Salman's Judwaa. People have praised Varun's acting and comedy timing. The movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu, who replaced Karisma Kapoor and Rambha.

Judwaa 2 has released on a perfect time. It was Durga Puja and Dussehra holiday, including the weekends. Thus, the collection of the movie is huge because of the long weekend and it will witness big numbers in the weekdays as well.

The movie's songs have also been popular and that always helps in a film's success. Judwaa 2 has been having a stronghold not just in Indian box office, but it is also running solid in the overseas market.