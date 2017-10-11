Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2 continues its winning spree at the box office with its worldwide collection crossing Rs 200 crore on its day 12.

Having released on September 29, Judwaa 2 has had an excellent opening at the box office. The movie had collected Rs 16.10 crore nett at the Indian box office on its opening day, followed by Rs 20.55 crore on Saturday and Rs 22.60 crore on Sunday.

The first Monday being a holiday, the film had earned Rs 18 crore. Even over the weekdays and on its second week, Judwaa 2 did not cease to make good business, as it collected Rs 41.84 crore nett till its second Monday at the domestic market. Monday collection was Rs 2.91 crore.

Thus by the end of its 11th day, Judwaa 2 made a domestic nett collection of Rs 119.09 crore, which happens to be Varun's highest grossing solo hero movie. While the nett collection is impressive enough, gross earning of the movie at Indian box office stood at Rs 165.40 crore by the end of second Monday.

Not just in India, the comedy drama has been doing brilliant business at the overseas market as well. With exceptional collection both in Indian and overseas box office, worldwide gross collection of Judwaa 2 stood at Rs 195.28 crore by the end of second Monday.

Although exact figures of Judwaa 2 day 12 collection (Tuesday) is not yet out, early estimates suggest that the movie collected Rs 2.30 crore (approximately) nett at the Indian box office, and its worldwide gross collection crossed Rs 200 crore.

Saif Ali Khan's Chef had released last Friday but that could not put much impact at the box office, and hence Judwaa 2 still continues to dominate the commercial circuits, and looks like it will continue the same for the next week as well.