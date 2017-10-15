Judwaa 2-starring Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu is all set to overtake Akshay Kumar's Toilet - Ek Prem Katha's lifetime box office collection -- Rs 133.60 cr. Sajid Nadiadwala's family entertainer has earned a whopping Rs 130.21 cr at the ticket window and Rs 203.33 cr worldwide so far.

Judwaa 2 has become a money-spinner and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just eight days of its release. The movie is also the eighth release of 2017 to sail past the Rs 100 crore mark. It has now secured the fourth position in the list of highest grossing movies of 2017 beating Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil, Salman Khan's Tubelight and Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2.

Judwaa 2 has also surpassed the lifetime business of Badrinath Ki Dulhania to become Varun Dhawan's highest grossing solo film at the box office. The movie has also become the third Rs 100 cr grosser for Fox Star Studios in 2017 after Jolly LLB2 and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Check out the list of Top 10 grossers of 2017:

Top 10 Highest Grossers of 2017 India Nett (Cr) 1. Baahubali 2: Hindi 511.30 2. Raees 139.00 3. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha 133.60 4. Judwaa 2 130.21* 5. Kaabil 126.85 6. Tubelight 121.25 7. Jolly LLB 2 117.00 8. Badrinath Ki Dulhania 116.60 9. Baadshaho 78.02 10. Hindi Medium 69.00

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala had treated the audience with one of the most memorable family entertainers with Salman Khan-starrer Judwaa in 1997. After 20 years, the filmmaker successfully recreated the magic of the blockbuster film with Varun Dhawan slipping into the shoes of Salman Khan in Judwaa 2.

The comedy film has Varun Dhawan bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters of Prem and Raja, while Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu slip into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha, respectively.