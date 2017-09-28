David Dhawan is set to bring his double dose of comedy with Judwaa 2 this Friday (September 29). The movie features Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles, while Salman Khan will do a cameo.

Judwaa 2 is the remake of Salman's 1997 movie Judwaa. The story and structure of the remake are similar to the original. The first one was a hit and after watching the trailer of Judwaa 2, the remake also promises to be a hit.

There is also a lot of hype around the movie, thus, the opening box office collection of Judwaa 2 will touch Rs 10 crore.

The northern part of India may go housefull, while the southern part will do a decent business. Judwaa 2 is one of the much-awaited movies of this year. David Dhawan is back with his comedy magic.

He last directed Main Tera Hoon, which also starred his son Varun. The father-son pair has been a successful duo and Judwaa 2 may prove again that they make hit movies together.

Also, the movie's advance booking results are amazing. It is from full to housefull, but whether people are liking it or not, one can tell it on this Friday.

However, the box office prediction of Judwaa 2 may be over Rs 10 crore. Varun's last flick, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, had collected Rs 13 crore on its opening day.

While in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun had Alia Bhatt with him, Judwaa 2 features Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.

Do you think Judwaa 2 will be able to recreate the 90's magic? Share your views in the comments section.