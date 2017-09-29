It looks like Sajid Nadiadwala's Judwaa 2 starring Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu has finally brought some respite for the Hindi film industry after a string of flops at the box office, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The movie has opened to mixed reviews from the critics so far. However, it looks like the festive season and the advance bookings, that opened one week prior to its release, have played their part to let Judwaa 2 put up a solid total on the opening day at the box office.

Being touted as a complete family entertainer, exhibitors and distributors are going gaga over the collections that the movie has fetched through advance bookings.

Judwaa 2, which was released in 3,000-3,500 screens across the country, is made with a budget of around Rs 40-45 crore which will be easily recovered in the first week itself. Riding high on its buzz, the movie is expected earn Rs. 10-12 crores on the first day of its release.

Finally... some respite for the Hindi film industry... #Judwaa2 flies high as it opens to EXCELLENT houses... Expect a SOLID total on Day 1. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 29, 2017

Directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 stars Varun Dhawan in lead role bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters of Raja and Prem portrayed by Salman Khan in 'Judwaa'. Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu, on the other hand, are seen stepping into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and

Rambha respectively.

A few days ago, Taran Adarsh raised his concern about the Hindi film industry which is offering debacles after debacles that have been affecting the filmmaking business.

"The Hindi film industry is going through a turbulent phase. What's scary/worrisome is that a majority of films are non-starters at the BO. Instead of blaming the content, we are blaming the audience for staying away. Really, is the audience to blame? Or should we look within? The viewer is

staying away from substandard stuff. Why will they dig into their pocket, spend their money on films that don't excite them?" Taran said on Twitter.

"While most Hindi films are taking a beating at BO, non-Hindi films [Punjabi, South, Marathi, Bengali, Hollywood] are getting the numbers. Ratio of flops is at an all-time high. For every Hit/success, we follow it up with a string of flops. Time to introspect. Time to get real," he added.

While the makers are trying to cash in on the festival season, it remains to be seen if Judwaa 2 will be able to beat away the box office jinx or not. Let's wait and watch.