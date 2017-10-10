Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Judwaa 2' starring Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu, has brought some respite to Bollywood and is winning hearts with its sense of humour and entertaining performances. The movie has now surpassed the lifetime business of Badrinath Ki Dulhania to become Varun Dhawan's highest solo grossing film at the box office till date.

Judwaa 2 has become a money spinner and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just 8 days of its release. The movie is also the 8th release of 2017 to sail past the Rs 100 crore mark. It has now secured the 6th position in the list of highest grossing movies of 2017 beating Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2.

Here is Varun Dhawan's box office trivia.

Movies Box Office Collections Student Of The Year Rs. 70 cr Main Tera Hero Rs. 54 cr Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania Rs. 77 cr Badlapur Rs. 53 cr ABCD 2 Rs. 105 cr Dilwale Rs. 148 cr Dishoom Rs. 70 cr Badrinath Di Dulhania Rs. 116.60 cr Judwaa 2 Rs. 119.09 cr

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala treated the audience with one of the most memorable family entertainers with the 1997 Salman Khan-starrer 'Judwaa'. After 20 years the filmmaker has successfully recreated the magic of the blockbuster film with Varun Dhawan slipping into the shoes of Salman Khan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Judwaa 2's box office collections on Twitter.

#Judwaa2 has a ROCK-STEADY Mon... [Week 2] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 5.75 cr, Sun 8.10 cr, Mon 2.91 cr. Total: ₹ 119.09 cr. India biz. SUPERHIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 10, 2017

The comedy film has Varun Dhawan bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Prem and Raja, while Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu slip into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha respectively.

'Judwaa 2' has been garnering huge word of mouth touting it to be a great family entertainer. Varun Dhawan's much awaited release of the year is breaking records with 'Judwaa 2' marking the actor's second hit collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala's NGE Productions.