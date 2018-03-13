Jr NTR's publicist Mahesh S Koneru has refuted the reports that claimed the actor suffered injuries in America. The young tiger is back in Hyderabad from the US and is doing fine, he said.

Jr NTR recently left for the US for the test shoot of director SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie. He was clicked with Ram Charan at the airport. The pictures impressed Mega and Nandamuri fans and went viral.

Of late, a rumor about Jr NTR suffering injury was doing the rounds on the social media. Rathish, a fan of the young tiger, posted a snapshot of the rumor and asked Koneru about its authenticity.

He tweeted in reply: "Pure bull shit 'news' .. Tarak is absolutely fine and back in Hyd and is working out as strongly as ever towards his rock solid physique :) (sic)"

Jr NTR, who will be seen playing a boxer in SS Rajamouli's film, is undergoing rigorous physical training under the guidance of UK-based transformation specialist Lloyd Stevens. Stevens has earlier trained Ranveer Singh. He posted a picture of Jr NTR working out in the gym and wrote, "Things are getting serious ... @tarak9999 #beastmode."

Jr NTR has signed two films after the release of his hit movie Jai Lava Kusa. He was to start shooting for director Trivikram Srinivas' movie, which was launched in 2017 but became busy with SS Rajamouli' project. He is reportedly expected to start filming for it from October.

Nandamuri fans will see Jr NTR in a never-seen-before avatar in SS Rajamouli's film. Mahesh S Koneru recently tweeted, "#NTR28 - official updates that will end all rumours, coming soon .. oh and by the way,Tarak is looking stunning . Yes, Temper kante fit and ripped ga ready avtunnaru.. so, it's a wait that is worth it (sic)"