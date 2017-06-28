The content from the teaser of Jr NTR's Jai Lava Kusa was allegedly leaked online on June 27 and the makers have been successful in getting the culprits arrested within hours after the incident.

Jai Lava Kusa is one of the most-talked about Telugu film of 2017 and the film goers are eagerly waiting for its release. The makers have kept all the details of the movie under wraps in a bid to hold the viewers' curiosity till it hits the screens. But they were in for a big shock when some screenshots of its teaser started circulating on the social media on Tuesday.

The makers got into action immediately and were able to catch the miscreants who leaked the photos on the internet. Late in the evening, they announced that the miscreants were arrested. A post on the official Twitter page of NTR Arts read: "Some of the culprits who have leaked content from #JaiLavaKusa have been identified and arrested. More details will be out tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Mahesh S Koneru‏, publicist of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's banner NTR Arts, requested fans not to circulate the leaked pictures of Jai Lava Kusa. He tweeted: "Kind rqst to all fans .Plz don't share leaked pics from Jai Lava Kusa. It's a request from entire team.Cyber crime is investigating matter."

After seeing the photos, it was also speculated that the full movie of Jai Lava Kusa was leaked online even before its theatrical release. But industry sources denied it. The buzz about full movie leak was a rumour. "Those shots are taken at the post-production work. When its shooting has not yet completed, how can the full movie be leaked?" asks an insider from the industry.

Jai Lava Kusa is an action-drama film, which is being written and directed by KS Ravindra. Jr NTR, Raashi Khanna and Niveda Thomas are playing the lead roles in the film which is currently being shot in Ramoji Film City. Its production will be completed by the end of August and the movie will release in the theatres on September 21.