Junior NTR released the motion poster of the logo of his upcoming movie titled Jai Lava Kusa on Wednesday. The poster comes as a Ram Navami treat for fans of the Nandamuri family.

After directing Pawan Kalyan in Sardaar Gabbar Singh, Bobby aka KS Ravindra has teamed up with Junior NTR for his next movie, which went on floors a few weeks ago. The director took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday to share the news about the logo launch of NTR27. He tweeted: "We are excited about #NTR27LogoLaunch, What about u ? :) Stay tuned...@tarak9999 ..."

Jai Lava Kusa is produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under his banner NTR Arts. The motion poster of its logo was released on the official YouTube channel of the production house on April 4. Junior NTR shared the link to the video and tweeted: "Wishing everyone a happy SRI RAMA NAVAMI.And here is the motion poster of #JaiLavakusa."

Junior NTR and Rashi Khanna are playing the lead roles in Jai Lava Kusa, while Posani Krishna Murali, Brahmaji, Pradeep Rawat, Jayprakash Reddy, Prabhas Sreenu , Praveen and Hamsa Nandini appear in supporting cast. NTR27 was launched in Hyderabad on February 10 and its regular shooting began from on February 15. The unit wrapped up the first schedule of the shoot on March 25.

The movie features songs composed by Devi Sri Prasad and background score by Jai Lava Kusha, while CK Muraleedharan is handling the camera work. The movie will showcase Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and Thammiraju's editing, Anil Paduri and Advitha Creative Studios' VFX works and AS Prakash's art direction.