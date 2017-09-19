Director Bobby aka KS Ravindra's Telugu film Jai Lava Kusa (JLK), which is set to hit screens on September 21, is all likely to be the biggest release for Jr NTR, if the massive response to the advance booking is any indication.

Jai Lava Kusa is one of the most-talked about and highly-awaited Telugu movies of 2017. Its trend-setting promos have soared the viewers' expectations sky high. The hype surrounding the film helped its theatrical rights sell at record prices and the distributors have made grand arrangements for its worldwide release.

Jai Lava Kusa is set to be released in 975 screens in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, 225 screens in Karnataka and other parts of India, 190 screens in the US and 100+ screens in the UK, Gulf, Australia, Germany and other international markets. As per the ads featured in newspapers, the movie will be screened at 1,500 cinema halls across the globe and is set to become the biggest release for Jr NTR.

Jai Lava Kusa will have several benefit shows across both the Telugu speaking states and the screening will start in the wee hours of Thursday. The tickets for these shows are already sold out in most of the centres. The film will be premiered over 100 screens in the North America and a few centers in other international markets and it has received great response for advance booking.

The tickets for Jai Lava Kusa sold out in most of the cinema halls in Hyderabad on its opening day. The Nandamuri Kalyan Ram-produced movie has recorded an average of 80 percent advance booking in this city for the first day. The movie got similar response in the theatres across both the Telugu speaking states and Karnataka.

Jai Lava Kusa is also getting good response Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other parts of India and key international markets. The makers and distributors are thrilled over the huge response for it. Mahesh S Koneru, the publicist for Jai Lava Kusa, tweeted: "Advance bookings and tickets demand for #JaiLavaKusa - STUNNING.. @tarak9999 is all set to set the Box Office on fire from the 21st ."

The advance booking and screen count shows that Jai Lava Kusa is likely to collect over Rs 50 crore gross at the worldwide box office on day one. The film could beat the record of Jr NTR's last release Janatha Garage, which minted Rs 41 crore on its opening day. The movie is also likely to beat the record of Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150 (Rs 50.45 crore), which is the second biggest opener of 2017 after Baahubali 2.