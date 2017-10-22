Here is some good news for the fans of Nandamuri and mega families. Power star Pawan Kalyan is set to be the chief guest at the launch of Jr NTR-Trivikram Srinivas' next movie tentatively known as NTR28.

Jr NTR had recently released his much-hyped movie Jai Lava Kusa, which went on to make decent collections at the box office. Ever since the film hit the screens, the Nandamuri fans have been waiting to hear about the upcoming project of the young tiger. There were several speculations about his forthcoming movie.

S Radha Krishna, also known as China Babu, is producing Jr NTR-Trivikram Srinivas' upcoming movie under his banner Haarika & Hassine Creations. The producer has planned a grand opening ceremony at Ramanaidu studio in Hyderabad on Monday at 10.20 am.

S Radha Krishna has confirmed the news about the opening ceremony of NTR28 on the official Twitter page of Haarika & Hassine Creations. The producer posted, "Here's the Big Announcement! @haarikahassine Production No 5 #NTR28 Directed by #TrivikramSrinivas will be launched tomorrow."

Trivikram Srinivas has worked with Pawan Kalyan in movies like Teen Maar and Attarintiki Daredi, which is one of the all-time highest grossing Telugu movies. The director has teamed up with the power star for his 25th movie (PSPK25), which is currently being shot in Hyderabad. The two have maintained a very good relationship.

Trivikram Srinivas had reportedly requested Pawan Kalyan to attend the launch of the next movie starring Jr NTR. The actor has agreed to be the chief guest at its opening ceremony. Ramesh Bala‏, an observer of the industry, tweeted: "Young Tiger @tarak9999 - Dir #TriVikram 's #NTR28 pooja tomorrow. #PowerStar @PawanKalyan will give first clap. #NTR28 shoot from Jan 2018."

Inviting popular actors to movie events has become part of promotional strategy these days. Junior NTR is all thrilled over the power star's presence at his film launch. "I'm lucky for Pawan Kalyan is launching my movie. Thanks to Trivikram for making this movie launch so special for me," the Jai Lava Kusa star said.

However, Nandamuri and mega families are two leading families from Telugu film industry and they enjoy the highest number of fans across the globe. The fans of these families are often seen fighting over several issues including the box office records of their movies. The coming together of Jr NTR and Pawan Kalyan might end their fans' wars to some extent, say experts from the industry.