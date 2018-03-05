Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas' next movie, tentatively known as NTR28, will go on floors in April and it will be released in the theatres by the end of 2018, producer S Radhakrishna said.

Jr NTR is now basking in the hat-trick success of Nannaku Prematho, Janatha Garage and Jai Lava Kusa. After the release of Jai Lava Kusa, the young tiger signed to star in director Trivikram Srinivas' upcoming movie. The movie was launched by power star Pawan Kalyan in Hyderabad in October 2017.

Jr NTR's fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie to go on floors for the last four months. Since Trivikram Srinivas was busy with Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi, he could not start this project. The latest we hear is that the makers have completed the pre-production works and are gearing up to start production.

In a statement released to the media, S Radhakrishna, who is bankrolling NTR28 under his banner Haarika and Haasina Creations, revealed that Pooja Hegde has been cast as the heroine opposite Jr NTR in the action entertainer and its regular shooting will commence from April. PS Vinod will handle the camera and SS Thaman will score music for the film.

"NTR28 is a very prestigious film for us and the combination of Young Tiger NTR and director Trivikram will be a treat for movie lovers. We're happy that this eagerly awaited film is being made on our banner. We are aiming for a release in the second half of 2018," reads the statement of producer S Radhakrishna.

S Radhakrishna had become producer with Allu Arjun's Julayi in 2012. Since then, he bankrolled eight other movies under his banner. NTR28 will be his 10th production. Naayak (2013), S/O Satyamurthy (2015), A Aa (2016) and Premam (2016) are some of the hits he delivered at the box office.