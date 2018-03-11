Jr NTR and Ram Charan are currently busy shooting for director SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie in which the 'young tiger' will be seen flaunting his six-pack abs.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan's multi-starrer movie is one of the most-talked-about Telugu films of 2018. Two main factors have created a huge hype: Firstly, it brings together the heroes from two big families – Mega and Nandamuri. Secondly, it is the next directorial venture of SS Rajamouli after the historical success of Baahubali 2.

SS Rajamouli has kept most of the details under the wraps, which led to several speculations about its cast and crew and shooting locations. The buzz is that the director has decided to have test shoot for the film in the US for 10 days. The filming will be done amid tight security and everything will be kept under the wraps.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan, who left for Los Angeles on March 6, were spotted having a big time at the airport. Upasana Kamineni was also spotted with these actors. The photos and videos featuring them at the airport were widely circulated on Twitter and Facebook, making them viral on the social media.

It is well known that Jr NTR is busy undergoing intense fitness regimen under the supervision of celeb fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens. The latest we hear is that the young tiger would be flaunting his six-pack abs. The actor had earlier displayed the same in director Puri Jagannadh's 2015 film Temper. The photos featuring his chiseled body had impressed the film goers and gone viral on the social media.

A lot has been speculated about the roles of Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the SS Rajamouli-directed social drama. If we are to go by some reliable reports, they will be playing brothers, who are also boxers. The regular shooting of this highly-awaited film is expected to kick-start in October.