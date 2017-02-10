Junior NTR's 27th movie (NTR27/Jai Lava Kusa), which is directed by Bobby and produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, was launched at a grand opening ceremony held in Hyderabad on Friday (February 10).

Junior NTR scored a blockbuster success with his last outing Janatha Garage, which became the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2016. The fans of the Nandamuri family had been eagerly waiting to know about his next project. But the actor took five months to announce NTR27 after the release of Janatha Garage, which was released in theatres on 1 September 2016.

NTR27, which is likely to be titled Jai Lava Kusa, had a grand muhurat as actor-turned-producer Nandamuri Kalyan Ram did not spare any effort to make the occasion big. Besides its cast and crew, several Telugu celebrities like VV Vinayak, Dil Raju, Shirish, BVSN Prasad, Yalamanchili Ravi, Kilaru Sitish, S Radhakrishna and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi also attended the film's opening ceremony.

Jr NTR kick-started the shooting of Jai Lava Kusa with the honorary clap while Nandamuri Harikrishna switched on the camera. Director VV Vinayak directed the first shot, which was picturised on photographs of deities. NTR27 is set to be the next big-budget production of the actor after Temper, Nannaku Prematho and Janatha Garage. The young tiger is also sporting a new look in his forthcoming movie.

Raashi Khanna has been confirmed as one of the heroines of the film. Nivedita Thomas is rumoured to have been approached for the second female lead. Popular composer Devi Sri Prasad will score the film's music while CK Muraleedharan is andling its cinematography. The makers are expected to reveal the details of other cast and crew soon.

Speaking on the occasion, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram said: "I am delighted to produce my brother Tarak's 27th film under our home banner NTR Arts. #NTR27 will have the very best technical standard and production values. Director Bobby has come up with an excellent story that does justice to both the actor as well as the star in NTR. The regular shooting for the film will begin from February 15."

