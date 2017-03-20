A major casualty before the start of IPL 2017 came in the form of South African star all-rounder JP Duminy on Monday. The reason for the Delhi Daredevils' star's pull-out from the competition still remains unclear, but as of now, let's consider it as a personal decision.

"It has been a very difficult decision for me to make, but it was for purely personal reasons. I'm grateful for the support and understanding from the franchise," the 32-year-old Proteas cricketer said.

"It has been an absolute privilege to have played for and led a talented mix of players. I certainly hope to play a part for the franchise in the near future," he added.

Duminy joined the Delhi IPL franchisee in 2014 following stints with Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad. He made his IPL debut in 2009.

Here's how the Delhi Daredevils squad looks now:

Mohammad Shami, Quinton de Kock, Shabaz Nadeem, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Shreyas Iyer, Zaheer Khan, Sam Billings, Sanju Samson, Chris Morris, Carlos Brathwaite, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, CV Milind, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Pratyush Singh.

The Delhi side, coached by Rahul Dravid, has to take a very calculated decision to rope in a legit all-rounder as a replacement for Duminy.

Here is the list of unsold players from the IPL 2017 auction: