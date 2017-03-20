A major casualty before the start of IPL 2017 came in the form of South African star all-rounder JP Duminy on Monday. The reason for the Delhi Daredevils' star's pull-out from the competition still remains unclear, but as of now, let's consider it as a personal decision.
"It has been a very difficult decision for me to make, but it was for purely personal reasons. I'm grateful for the support and understanding from the franchise," the 32-year-old Proteas cricketer said.
"It has been an absolute privilege to have played for and led a talented mix of players. I certainly hope to play a part for the franchise in the near future," he added.
Duminy joined the Delhi IPL franchisee in 2014 following stints with Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad. He made his IPL debut in 2009.
Here's how the Delhi Daredevils squad looks now:
Mohammad Shami, Quinton de Kock, Shabaz Nadeem, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Shreyas Iyer, Zaheer Khan, Sam Billings, Sanju Samson, Chris Morris, Carlos Brathwaite, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, CV Milind, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Pratyush Singh.
The Delhi side, coached by Rahul Dravid, has to take a very calculated decision to rope in a legit all-rounder as a replacement for Duminy.
Here is the list of unsold players from the IPL 2017 auction:
Ishant Sharma, Jason Holder, Brad Haddin, Nathan Lyon, Jonny Bairstow, Kyle Abbott, Marlon Samuels, Alex Hales, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nic Maddinson, Michael Klinger, Cheteshwar Pujara, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Shahzad, Kusal Janith Perera, Ross Taylor, Irfan Pathan, Colin Munro, Dinesh Chandimal, James Neesham, Wayne Parnell, Mitchell Santner, Brad Hogg, Imran Tahir, Evin Lewis, Unmukt Chand, Abhinav Mukund, Farhaan Behardien, Parveez Rasool, David Wiese, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Niroshan Dickwella, Pankaj Singh, Joe Burns, RP Singh, Fawad Ahmed, Michael Beer, Akila Dananjaya, Colin De Grandhomme, Faiz Fazal, Rahul Sharma, Sean Abbott, Mehedi Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Dwaine Pretorius, Mahmudullah, Johnson Charles, Ben Dunk, Andre Fletcher, Mitchell Swepson, Ben Wheeler, Kesrick Williams, Subramaniam Badrinath, Pragyan Ojha, Lakshan Sandakan, Ish Sodhi, Ronsford Beaton, Asghar Stanikzai, Ashton Turner, Harpreet Singh, Dishant Yagnik, Rishi Arothe, Umang Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Glenn Phillips, Kanishk Seth, Shivam Dubey, Rush Kalaria, Mahipal Lomror, Priyank Panchal, Manan Sharma, Mohit Ahlawat, Manvinder Bisla, Shreevats Goswami, Vishnu Vinod, Abu Nechim Ahmed, Manjeet Kumar Chaudhary, Umar Nazir, Himmat Singh, Himanshu Rana, Pawan Suyal, Apoorv Vijay Wankhade, Akash Bhandari, B Indrajith, Akhil Herwadkar, Mayank Dagar, Amit Verma, Pankaj Jaswal, Sarabjit Ladda, Tajendra Singh, Virat Singh, Akshay Wakhare, Chaitanya Bishnoi.