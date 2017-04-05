Following a suspected chemical attack in Khan Shaykhun on 4 April, several media activists entered the town’s hospital to report on the victims being treated before what was described as a “double-tap air strike” on the hospital. This video, captured by a local activist Fadi al-Halabi, was taken from inside the hospital during the moment of the air strike.
Journalist captures moment air strike hits Khan Shaykhun Hospital in Syria
- April 5, 2017 13:28 IST
