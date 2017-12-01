Jose Mourinho has made some stellar signings after joining Manchester United as their new manager. The Portuguese gaffer lured Paul Pogba back to the Red Devils, made a sensational swoop for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and also managed to snatch one of the best Chelsea players of last season, Nemanja Matic.

It is a dream for any football coach in the world to have such massive names in the team. Mourinho, however, is still unhappy.

The ridiculous rise of Pep Guardiola and Manchester City this season is causing major headaches for Mourinho and Manchester United as a whole. As a result, the former Real Madrid and Chelsea coach has asked his club scouts to get him a 'magician', as per the Sun.

Not literally a magician who can do hocus focus, but a creative player who has the power to breeze past the tightest of defences. Possibly someone like a Kevin de Bruyne or Mohamed Salah...or even Mesut Ozil.

Mesut Ozil or....Bryan Cristante?

The Arsenal attacking midfielder is off-late, receiving a lot of attention from Manchester United.

The likes of Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan or even possibly the likes of Pogba and Fellaini may not have managed to impress Mourinho enough lately. Lanky midfielder Fellaini is reportedly set for an Old Trafford exit at the end of the current season.

According to certain recent reports, the Red Devils are plotting a sensational £31million bid for Bryan Cristante, a Benfica midfielder who is on loan at Serie A side Atalanta BC. The 22-year-old made his club career debut in the Serie A in 2013, when he came on for the veteran attacking midfielder Kaka, at AC Milan.

Cristante has 5 goals in the Serie A so far this season, out of 12 appearances.

Can he be the magician Mourinho needs?