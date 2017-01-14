- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
Jose Mourinho urges Manchester United fans to show their support against Liverpool
Jose Mourinho has urged the Manchester United fans to support their team and give that bit extra when they take on Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Most popular