The list of players who continue to be linked with a summer move to Manchester United keep on increasing with each passing day. The Red Devils have already been linked with the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Neymar and now Jose Mourinho is looking to raid Monaco for two of their most promising players in Djibril Sidibe and Benjamin Mendy.

Mourinho is expected to add a number of players to his Manchester United squad in the summer as he plans a summer overhaul. The former Chelsea manager's first season at Manchester United has not gone exactly according to plan, and in the hopes of being title contenders next season, they are ready to spend millions in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Sidibe and Mendy regularly this season and the two French full backs have been really impressive this season. They could be on course to win their first Ligue 1 title at the end of this season and were also impressive as they beat Manchester City in the Champions League recently.

Reports say that Mourinho is looking for someone who can compete with Antonio Valencia for the right back position and is looking for a solution for their left back problems. Luke Shaw has failed to impress Mourinho so far and the likes of Dailey Blind, Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo have been used as make shift left backs this season.

Sidibe earned his first France cap earlier in the season and Mendy made his international debut this month. The two Frenchman would be the perfect addition to the Manchester United ranks as Mourinho looks to make them the most dominant team in England and Europe once again.

Manchester United will be expected to pay a combined transfer fee of around £33 million to secure the services of the two full backs.

Apart from looking for new players, Mourinho is also looking to strengthen his back room staff and is willing to get back his former assistant from his Real Madrid days, Aitor Karanka. The two remain really close friends and reports say that Mourinho spoke to Karanka about again becoming a member of his back-room team.

The Spaniard was sacked by Middlesbrough last month after guiding them back to the Premier League after seven seasons in the Championship. Karanka has already been approached by clubs in Spain, but after Mourinho contacted him about a job at Manchester United, he is seriously considering it.

