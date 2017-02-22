When Jose Mourinho took over at Manchester United at the start of the season, he was expected to transform the club and take it to the heights that Sir Alex Ferguson took the club to. While they had a slow start to the season, he seems to have finally found his best team and is planning an overhaul in the summer as he plans to bring the best players to Manchester United.

That said, the first Manchester United player to be axed could be Dailey Blind and one of the main reasons Jose Mourinho is willing to let the Dutchman leave is so that he can make room for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof.

Victor Lindelof was initially supposed to join Manchester United in the January transfer window, but Jose Mourinho decided against going through with the deal as Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo formed a strong partnership in the heart of the United defense.

While Daley Blind has not been bad for United this season, it is understood that Mourinho feels he has better players in his position at the moment. And despite having a contract at Manchester United till 2018, United are in no rush to renew it and are eager to sell him in the summer.

"Blind is one of the men set to go early this summer. He has a while left on his deal. There are no plans to give him a new contract though. He's running out of time to impress the boss. He has been very versatile for the club and a good servant, but Jose thinks he has better options now" The Sun quoted a Manchester United official as saying.

If Daley Blind were to leave Manchester United in the summer, he would not be short of suitors as a number of clubs from Italy and Arsenal have shown an interest in him in the past.

Manchester United will also be eager to get his £130,000-a-week wage off their books and whatever money they get from his sale will be used to help sign Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann for £80 million as Jose Mourinho looks to transform Manchester United into a footballing powerhouse once again.