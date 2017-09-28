Jose Mourinho satisfied after Romelu Lukaku double leads Man United to 4-1 win Close
Romelu Lukaku struck twice to lead Manchester United to an emphatic 4-1 away win over CSKA Moscow in Champions League Group A on Sept. 27. The Belgian striker headed home after four minutes and tapped in just before the interval for his 10th goal of the season to put the English Premier League side 3-0 ahead at halftime.