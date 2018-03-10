Jose Mourinho claims he doesn't care what the pundits think about his philosophy following Manchester United' 2-1 win over Liverpool at Old Traffford on March 10.

The Red Devils took a lead twice in the first half as Marcus Rashford scored a brace in the first half. The 20-time English champions were defensive in their approach in the second half as they sat deep, allowing the Merseyside club to attack.

United's decision to sit deep paid dividend to Liverpool as they reduced the deficit following an own goal from Eric Bailly. However, Jurgen Klopp's side failed to find the equalizer, which allowed the hosts to seal three points.

Former United striker Teddy Sheringham stressed the football played under Portuguese tactician is not "the Man United way" of football. He is not the only former player to pick on the style of play the Red Devils have adopted under Mourinho's reign.

However, the former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager stressed three points is what matters to him and also admitted it was intentional to play defensive football.

"The first half was our half and the second half was Liverpool's half. But our first half had goals and danger, who knows what could have happened if (Juan) Mata had scored a fantastic goal to make it 3-0," Mourinho told Sky Sports.

"In the second half Liverpool controlled by having the ball, United controlled not having the ball. I don't remember David (De Gea) having to make an amazing save or many dangerous situations.

"Even after Liverpool made it 2-1, which could have pushed them for more, my team was completely in control at set pieces and corners.

"You can be in control when you don't have the ball you can be in trouble when you have the ball. Against Liverpool you can be in trouble when you don't have the ball because you can give them the chances to do what they are very, very good at.

"In the second half that was not our intention - it wasn't a plan. Liverpool pushed us to a more defensive situation, credit to them, but we were in control and our full backs they defended very well.

"Our wingers made a huge sacrifice to control their full-backs. It was a complete performance by us with two different halves, which I think we deserved.

"Even if people say this we didn't deserve it - I don't care. We've got three points, a very important victory and I am happy."