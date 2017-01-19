After already setting his sights on one Monaco midfielder in Tiemoué Bakayoko as a potential transfer target, Jose Mourinho is ready to go after another one of their young stars in Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva and is willing to pay £70 million for the 22-year-old.

Reports earlier revealed that Jose Mourinho is also keen on getting Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United in an £85 million deal over the summer, with Mourinho planning to link up the two with Silva set to play as the playmaker so that that he can feed Griezmann upfront.

Manchester United might have a tough time luring the young Portuguese to the Premier League as Real Madrid has also shown an interest in securing his services.

Bernardo Silva joined Monaco from Benfica for a fee of £14 million, initially on a loan deal and then moving permanently. The highly-rated Silva has been a key part of Monaco's team this season scoring 7 goals and assisting in 6 with Monaco sitting top of the Ligue 1 table.

He missed out on the Euro 2016 Portugal team due to a serious thigh injury, but he is certainly making up for it now after putting in some impressive performances.

Bernardo Silva is represented by super agent Jorge Mendes who is also the agent of Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, so he could have the upper hand in getting the deal done.