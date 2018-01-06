Manchester United might be performing well with the start of calendar year 2018, thanks to Jesse Lingard in particular, but coach Jose Mourinho's attitude off-the-field and sometimes even on-field is making certain section of Man Utd fans absolutely angry.

Of course, battle among managers of various clubs is not uncommon in club football, but the fact remains Mourinho is taking press conference banter a bit below the belt off late. Of course, he has done it before but the fact that he is doing so being the manager of a legendary club like Manchester United, looks a bit too uncalled for.

One of Mourinho's most negative points remain his immense criticism and needless choice of words to describe other people. From Man Utd legend Paul Scholes to Chelsea manager Antonio Conte or even Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp, no one has been spared of the Portuguese coach's flurry of uncalled-for criticisms.

I don't think he [Scholes] comments. He criticises - which is a different thing. Not everyone has to be phenomenal like he was. As a player he was phenomenal, but it doesn't mean we all have to be phenomenal. Sometimes Pogba plays very well, sometimes he plays well and sometimes he doesn't play well. Pogba tries his best all the time. It's not Paul's fault that he made much more money than Paul Scholes. It's not Paul Pogba's fault, it's just the way football is. If Paul [Scholes] decides to be a manager one day, I wish that he can be 25% as successful as myself. Fifty per cent is 12-and-a-half silverware, 25% is around six [trophies]. If he is 25% he will be quite happy. - Mourinho's reply to Paul Scholes (who mentioned Man Utd lack the attacking intent this season)

According to the Sun, Mourinho has even blamed the Manchester United ball boys at Old Trafford for the team's poor form at home. We have nothing to say about that really!

The teenagers who are still in high school and below are being blamed by Mourinho for not doing their work in a swift manner as it should have been. As a result, the steadfast attacks are not being carried out properly by United at home.

Worse thing is Mourinho has even considered axing these youngsters from the Manchester United Foundation, and rope in players from the club's academy to perform the job.

Mourinho has argued that the ball boys could have done far better and quicker in returning the ball back to the pitch. This happened during Manchester United's surprising 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Boxing Day 2017. United ended the year with another goalless draw at home, against Southampton.

Mourinho's recent comments on Chelsea manager Antonio Conte

Mou: "One thing I can say is I never was banned for match-fixing. And that will never happen." #MUFC #CFC (NB. Conte was banned 4 months for not reporting match-fixing he was claimed to have known about at Siena) — Thierry Nyann (@nyannthierry) January 6, 2018

Antonio Conte hit back hard, saying Mourinho has senile dementia

Antonio Conte hits back at José Mourinho's 'clown' insult, suggesting the Portuguese has senile dementia and that he's overly concerned with what goes on at Chelsea. #CFC pic.twitter.com/Qw6R4GLXWT — amadí (@amadoit__) January 5, 2018

In the past month, Jose Mourinho has had a pop at Guardiola (with no response), Jurgen Klopp (for spending £75million on Van Dijk) and Antonio Conte for no apparent reason.



The man is becoming so boring, tedious and bitter. Most importantly, incredibly bitter. — Shane Burns (@ShaneBurns_) January 5, 2018

Mourinho's defamation of character of Conte is a disgrace. Mourinho really is an arsehole. He has passed from being an irritant to a full on enemy of Chelsea. #SpecialOnce — losriley (@losriley) January 6, 2018