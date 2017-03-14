Jose Mourinho declares Judas is number one after Chelsea fans chants

Jose Mourinhos Manchester United were knocked out of the FA cup on 13 March, after losing 1-0 to Chelsea. Mourinhos former club, Chelsea, did just enough to beat title holders United, as NGolo Kantes low shot was the only goal of the game. But the turning point in the match was when Ander Herrera was sent off in the first half, after a relatively soft second yellow card. During the game Mourinho was targeted by the Chelsea fans, as they chanted Judas and youre not special anymore, but in response the Red Devils boss reminded the supporters of the three Premier League titles he won for Chelsea.