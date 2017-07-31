Jose Mourinho has revealed Manchester United are on the verge of completing the transfer of Nemanja Matic from Chelsea.

While the Manchester United manager was quick not to take the move for granted, knowing how quickly things can go pear-shaped in a transfer, Mourinho was confident that a move would go through and he would have the central midfielder he has wanted all summer.

Mourinho believes the fact that Matic, himself, personally wants to move to Manchester United has played an important role in the transfer, with the Serbia international rejecting a chance to sign for Italian champions Juventus.

Speaking to reporters after Manchester United's 3-0 win over Valerenga in Oslo, the Portuguese admitted he is just waiting for confirmation, after several reports claimed Matic had already undergone a medical at Carrington on Sunday.

"I'm waiting for news," Mourinho, who signed Matic when he was Chelsea manager, said. "I'm waiting for news. I know that he wants that very, very much and when a player wants very, very much the chance is bigger, the chance is bigger.

"So I think we have a chance but in football until it's official, I saw so many things happen that I refuse to say more than I am telling you now."

The news of the medical spread like wildfire after a picture on Twitter, showing Matic in a Manchester United shirt – No.31, the number previously worn by Bastian Schweinsteiger – emerged.

Mourinho was questioned about that particular picture and the Manchester United manager gave an answer on expected lines.

"I don't know because I was not there [at Manchester United's training centre]," Mourinho said. "I don't know. I really don't know.

"Number 31 is a free number. It was Schweinsteiger. It's a free jersey, we have a few free and 31 is one of them."

A fee has not been confirmed yet, even though it is thought to be around £40 million.