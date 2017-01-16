- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp frustrated with Man Utd vs Liverpool draw
Manchester United were able to salvage a draw against long-time rivals Liverpool on 15 January, when Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 19th goal of the season with less than 10 minutes to go. James Milner opened the scoring at Old Trafford when he converted a penalty in the 27th minute, and Liverpool looked to be in control of the game for large periods. But Ibrahimovic headed in the equaliser in the 84th minute, denying Liverpool a crucial win. The draw puts Liverpool into third place, joint on points with second-place Tottenham. Manchester United on the other hand remain in sixth place, as well as seeing their nine-match winning streak come to an end.
Most popular