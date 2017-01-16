Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp frustrated with Man Utd vs Liverpool draw

Manchester United were able to salvage a draw against long-time rivals Liverpool on 15 January, when Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 19th goal of the season with less than 10 minutes to go. James Milner opened the scoring at Old Trafford when he converted a penalty in the 27th minute, and Liverpool looked to be in control of the game for large periods. But Ibrahimovic headed in the equaliser in the 84th minute, denying Liverpool a crucial win. The draw puts Liverpool into third place, joint on points with second-place Tottenham. Manchester United on the other hand remain in sixth place, as well as seeing their nine-match winning streak come to an end.