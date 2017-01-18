Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming Malayalam movie, Jomonte Suvisheshangal (also spelt Jomonte Suviseshangal) is set to rock the box office in Kerala upon its release on January 19. It will become the first big-budget Mollywood project to hit the screens in 2017.

The teaser and songs of the film have already raised expectations of the audience from the Sathyan Anthikad-directed movie. But people know very little about its storyline, as the makers haven't released the official trailer of the family entertainer.

What we know so far about the movie is that Dulquer's character Jomon is a jovial person, and that the story revolves around his father Vincent (Mukesh) and their family. Jomon is also a romantic person, as is evident from the Nokki Nokki song with Anupama Parameshwaran that has already become a hit. Even Aishwarya Rajesh's character is expected to be infatuated with Jomon, as seen in the Neelakasham song.

Here are five reasons for you to look forward to watching Jomonte Suvisheshangal in theatres.

Dulquer Salmaan

Right from his debut project Second Show, Dulquer has impressed the audience for his performance in almost all his movies so far, be it new generation stories or offbeat films. Thus, all the movies featuring Dulquer are expected to have a wonderful opening. It's the same case with Jomonte Suvisheshangal, which has been making headlines ever since it was announced. After wrapping up the shooting of the film, Mukesh told Mammootty: "You must definitely watch this movie as many will feel envious seeing the way your son loving his onscreen dad in it. I have no words to express it [translated from Malayalam]."

Sathyan Anthikad

Jomonte Suviseshangal marks the maiden association of Dulquer with veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad, who has delivered many superhits in Malayalam. He rarely casts young actors in his movies, and Dulquer is one of the lucky ones to feature in his film. Since the director is known for coming up with good family entertainers, his next is also expected to open to a tremendous response from the audience.

Ensemble cast

While Dulquer has been paired opposite Anupama Parameshwaran and Aishwarya Rajesh, the movie boasts of an ensemble cast, including Mukesh, Innocent, Muthumani, Gregory Jacob, Irshad and Indu Thambi in significant roles.

Behind the scenes

Iqbal Kuttipuram, who has scripted the movies Niram, Swapnakoodu, Arabikatha, Diamond Necklace, Oru Indian Pranayakatha and Vikramadithyan, has penned the story of Jomonte Suviseshangal. The scriptwriter has brought in fresh elements in all these movies, and the Dulquer-starrer is also expected to have an engaging storyline. While Rafeeq Ahammed has written the lyrics, Vidyasagar has composed the music for the songs, which have already taken the Internet by storm. National Film Award-winning cinematographer S Kumar has shot the visuals of the Dulquer-starrer.

First movie in 2017

Being the first big movie to be released in 2017 after a month-long theatre strike in Kerala, the much-hyped Jomonte Suviseshangal is sure to make a tremendous opening day collection. The movie will have a wide release even outside the state on Thursday with English subtitles, with an aim to attract non-Keralites. Fans of the young star have been waiting to watch the movie since December, and are expected to flock to the theatres on January 19 since it is a solo release that day.