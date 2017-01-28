Unlike many filmmakers, the team of Malayalam movie Jomonte Suviseshangal were different in making pre-release hype on the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer. The audience had less clue about the storyline of the family entertainer without any trailer release, and they had only unveiled the teaser videos of the two songs, which itself impressed music lovers.

After garnering good response for the short video of Neelakasham song, which has been viewed over six lakh times, the makers of Jomonte Suviseshangal have now released the full visuals of the melody on Saturday, January 28.

And here is the Neelakasham video from #JomonteSuvisheshangal ! One of the most fun songs I've shot ☺ ! Enjoyyyy ! - Dulquer posted on his Facebook page.

The four-minute-24-second song features Dulquer, Aishwarya Rajesh and a foreigner exploring the beauty of nature in the backdrop of Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu. While Vidyasagar has composed its music, Rafeeq Ahammed has penned the lyrics of the song, for which Sujatha Mohan and Najim Arshad have rendered their voice.

A few days ago, the full video of the superhit romantic song Nokki Nokki, featuring Dulquer and Anupama Parameshwaran, was also released online. It has already gone viral with over 9.5 lakh views, and its teaser video has been viewed more than 3.7 million times, at the time of reporting.

Jomonte Suviseshangal, helmed by Sathyan Anthikad, revolves around the life of father-son duo Vincent (Mukesh) and Jomon (Dulquer). The movie also has Jacob Gregory, Vinu Mohan, Indu Thampi, Muthumani, Irshad, Manobala, Innocent, Shivaji Guruvayoor and Rasna Pavitran in significant roles.

