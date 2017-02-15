Dulquer Salmaan's latest Malayalam movie Jomonte Suviseshangal opened to a fabulous response at the box office, and is all set to become one of the biggest grossers for the young star.

The Sathyan Anthikad directorial, which also stars Mukesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, Innocent and Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles, has already become the fourth movie of Dulquer to enter the Rs 30 crore mark after Charlie, Bangalore days and OK Kanmani. Owing to the hype prior to the release, the movie enjoyed an excellent opening day and made a business of approximately Rs 2.71 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

According to trade analysts, the family entertainer, which was the first Malayalam release in 2017, is believed to have made Rs 19 crore at the Kerala box office alone. The Dulquer-starrer is said to have collected almost Rs 3.4 crore from rest of India, Rs 7.1 crore from all over the UAE-GCC, $100K from the US box office and Rs 2.6 crore from other parts of the world taking its total tally to over Rs 32 crore in less than a month.

Even before Dulquer Salmaan made his acting debut in 2012, few audience might have thought, "It would be a cakewalk for Dulquer to enter the entertainment industry as he will get good support of Mammootty and all other filmmakers even if he is not a good performer", as this is the prejudice when it comes to any celebrity kid.

However, with the release of Malayalam movie Second Show which completed 100 days of theatrical run, Dulquer proved he is here to stay, not because he is handsome and the son of a megastar, but solely because of his acting talent. His second movie Ustad Hotel became a breakthrough for the actor, who appeared in a stylish avatar in the Anwar Rasheed directorial.

Now, after completing almost 23 projects in Malayalam and Tamil, Dulquer has become one of the most bankable young stars in South India, as his movies have a minimum guarantee to become superhit at the worldwide box office. The first movie, starring Dulquer that made massive collection was the family entertainer Bangalore Days. The Anjali Menon-directorial, which also stars Fahadh Faasil, Nivin Pauly, Nazriya Nazim and Parvathy in main roles, is said to have earned Rs 52 crore at the worldwide box office.

It was followed by the ambitious Maniratnam movie OK Kanmani (Telugu version titled OK Bangaram) that changed the career graph of Dulquer, making him one of the most successful actors in Tamil and Telugu as well. Following this, the 2015 movie Charlie, directed by Martin Prakkat helped DQ to grace the top spot at the Kerala box office becoming his first solo Malayalam project to enter the Rs 30 crore club. His remarkable performance as Charlie helped him bag the prestigious Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor.

Dulquer's successful journey continued with the release of Kali and Kammatipaadam as well, and his latest family entertainer Jomonte Suviseshangal is expected to break many records in Mollywood.

Upcoming projects of DQ

Dulquer has a handful of projects lined up for 2017 including Amal Neerad's Comrade In America, Bejoy Nambiar's Solo, Lal Jose's Oru Bhayankara Kamukan, Salaam Bukhari's untitled flick and Ra Karthik's debut Tamil romantic commercial entertainer. He is currently working with Soubin Shahir's debut directorial venture Parava, where he will do a key cameo. Recently, Pulimurugan director Vysakh also revealed that he has plans to direct Dulquer in a high-voltage mass entertainer.