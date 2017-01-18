Good news for the fans of Malayalam actress Jomol. The 35-year-old actress, who changed her name to Gauri (Gowri) Chandrashekhar after marriage, is all set to make a comeback to the big screen after a 14 year-break.

Gauri will be paired opposite to Vineeth Kumar in VK Prakash's upcoming movie, Careful. The duo had acted together as child artistes in Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha and Anagha. The movie also stars Vijay Babu, Saiju Govinda Kurup, Parvathy Nambiar and Sreejith Ravi in key roles.

Vijay, who plays the lead role, released the first-look poster of the film. "Shoot begins tomorrow ! Need prayers and blessings [sic]," the actor posted on his social media page. Suresh Balaje and George Pius are bankrolling the movie under the banner, Wide Angle Creations.

"I had a talk with VKP before I decided to act in Careful. I have agreed to do the movie only because it's a VKP movie. In future, I will only act in movies that fits into my schedule. For me, family comes first. Though I have met many filmmakers after my marriage, I have never approached them for roles," Gauri said in her recent interview with Reporter channel.

Meanwhile, Gauri, who won National Film Award Special Jury Mention for her performance in the 1997 movie, Ennu Swantham Janakikutty, is still loved by the Kerala audience. Jomol's filmography include, Niram, Mayilpeelikkavu, Deepasthambham Mahascharyam, Punjabi House, among others. She was last seen as Tabu's sister in Rakkilipaatu, which was released in 2007.

Gauri had recently launched her gifting website Make It Special, which offers a range of affordable gifting ideas in dining, spa, rooms, house boat rides, among others.

Here is the first-look poster of Careful movie:

Watch Gauri's latest interview here:

