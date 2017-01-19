Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is set to tickle your funny bones with his comedy in his upcoming movie, Jolly LLB 2. The makers have recently released a song, Jolly Good Fellow, from the film, which also features Huma Qureshi.

Akshay and Huma will be seen dancing and doing funny steps in Jolly Good Fellow song and it is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Sung and composed by Meet Brothers, the song's idea has reportedly come from Akshay's four-year-old daughter Nitara as the track will remind you of the childhood rhyme: "He is a Jolly Good Fellow."

Akshay seems to be celebrating his victory of winning a case with everyone. His colourful clothes and background dancers who appear as pandits and Lord Krishna's attires make the song video look beautiful.

The Shubhash Kapoor directorial is a sequel of Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB and it also features Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles. Jolly LLB 2 is about a lawyer named Jagdishwar Mishra aka Jolly, played by Akshay.

The trailer, which released last year, had already made fans curious. In the trailer, it has been shown that Jolly is oddly compassionate towards his career, but then he comes across a case which changes his life. One can see the character's transformation in the trailer itself.

Meanwhile, enjoy Jolly Good Fellow song from the movie here: