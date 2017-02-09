Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 will be released on February 10 and is expected to get a good opening at the box office. Several Bollywood celebs, including Hrithik Roshan and Arshad Warsi, have watched the movie at the special screening and lauded Akshay's performance.

Jolly LLB 2 is Akshay's first release in 2017 and people have a lot of expectations from the movie. The Subhash Kapoor-directorial is the sequel of Arshad Warsi's 2013-starrer, Jolly LLB, which had won the National Award.

Akshay's Jolly LL.B 2 is about a lawyer named Jagdishwar Mishra aka Jolly, played by Akshay. The movie is inspired by true events and it revolves around Jolly, who is oddly compassionate towards his career. He comes across a case which changes his life.

The Akshay-starrer also features Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles. The promos and the songs have impressed the viewers. The film is expected to garner appreciation from all quarters.

Meanwhile, take a look at the tweets by celebs, who posted their views after watching Jolly LLB 2, here:

It's always a pleasure meeting you @akshaykumar & you make a fantastic Jolly ?? https://t.co/4vvG8iQdW5 — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) February 9, 2017

This man is on a roll! Thoroughly enjoyed this jolly. Congrats to the team that pulled this off in 33 days! Fantastic! https://t.co/LyQyDA4M2k — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 6, 2017

Sundi....@akshaykumar wishing you tremendous success at the box office. #JollyLLB2 aaayeeeeehhhhhhh — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 9, 2017

@akshaykumar know for a fact #JollyLLB2 will be a huge hit because u are a true entertainer and honest. All the best! — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) February 9, 2017

Full justice done #JollyLLB2 @akshaykumar in Black coat rules,dafaa 143 Ke tehed audience ki adaalat Blockbuster Karar deti hai ?? pic.twitter.com/Ef7BIA2e2z — Warda S Nadiadwala (@WardaNadiadwala) February 8, 2017