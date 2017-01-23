The makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Jolly LLB 2 have recently released a new trailer of the movie. Unlike the first one, the latest trailer features the Khiladi star as a responsible and serious lawyer.

In the first trailer, Akshay impressed with his comedy as well as serious drama. But the new one shows how Akshay, who is a lawyer, fights for justice against the corrupt and the powerful.

The Subhash Kapoor directorial is the sequel of Arshad Warsi's 2013-starrer Jolly LLB. The flick also stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles. This film brings Akshay and Huma together for the first time on the silver screen.

Slated to be released on February 10, Jolly LLB 2 is about a lawyer named Jagdishwar Mishra aka Jolly, played by Akshay. The movie is inspired by true events and it revolves around Jolly who is oddly compassionate towards his career but comes across a case which changes his life. Huma plays Akshay's wife, Shukla will be the judge while Kapoor plays the opponent's lawyer, who will be seen involved in corruption.

Jolly LLB 2 will be Akshay's first movie of this year. He will be seen in three more flicks in 2017 and they are: Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Padman and Rajinikanth's 2.0.

Meanwhile, watch the new trailer of Akshay's Jolly LLB 2 here: