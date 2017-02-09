Jolly LLB 2 Cast and Crew: Director Subhash Kapoor Producer Fox Star Studios Cast: Akshay Kumar, Annu Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla Music Songs: Manj Musik, Meet Bros, Chirantan Bhatt, Background Score: Vishal Khurana Cinematography Kamal Jeet Negi Runtime: 2.20 hours Release date: 10/02/17 Ratings: 3/6

Jolly LLB 2 movie review, ratings:



Director Subhash Kapoor's Bollywood movie Jolly LLB 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Saurabh Shukla, has received positive reviews from the audience.

Story/Plot:

Jolly LLB 2 is a comedy drama– a sequel to hit courtroom black comedy-drama Jolly LLB starring Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani and Amrita Rao. Subhash Kapoor, who had written and directed the prequel, tells the story of an ambitious lawyer Jagdishwar Mishra aka Jolly (Akshay Kumar). Jolly gets into a fight with a ruthless advocate after he commits an innocent mistake. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Analysis:

The audience say Jolly LLB 2 has an interesting storyline coupled with an engrossing screenplay. The movie is a through and through comedy. Subhash Kapoor has succeeded in blending action, comedy and romance with patriotism and satire.

Performance:

The main highlight of Jolly LLB is Akshay Kumar's brilliant performance as a lawayer. He has impressed the film goers with his comedy timing. Huma Qureshi has done justice to her role. Saurabh Shukla is another big asset of the film. Annu Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Nikhil Dwivedi, Sayani Gupta, Arshad Warsi and Shubhangi Latkar have also done well.

Technical:

Jolly LLB 2 is produced by Fox Star Studios. Manj Musik, Meet Bros and Chirantan Bhatt's songs and Vishal Khurana's background score, Kamal Jeet Negi's cinematography are the big attractions on the technical front.

We bring you the Twitterati's verdict of the film:

Musaib Saf ‏@MMusaibsaf

Watched #JollyLLB2 .... most intriguing performance seen by most cherished actor @akshaykumar .... recommended to all of u... go watch *****

Syed Muhammad Affan ‏@inspiringaffan

Very well done @akshaykumar & team for #JollyLLB2. Worth watching full marks. @RadioMirchiUAE @Bollyhungama @ArshadWarsi

Umair Sandhu ‏@sandhumerry