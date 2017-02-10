Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 has opened at the box office to mixed response from the critics, but positive response from the audience. The superstar is winning hearts with his performance in the Subhash Kapoor directorial, but the film's collection is said to be getting affected due to its online leak.

Sadly, like Raees and Kaabil, the Akshay-starrer too got leaked online. The full movie is said to be available online for viewers to watch it free or download the same without any cost. This may affect the box office collection of Jolly LLB 2.

The film is expected to touch the Rs 100 crore mark in one week. Akshay's last year's movies – Airlift, Rustom and Housefull 3 – were blockbusters and had surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark in no time. But Jolly LLB 2 being leaked online gives access to the full movie for free and it will affect the box office collection.

As Jolly LLB 2 didn't receive much hype, people will tend to download and watch the movie, rather than spending money to buy tickets. Even the advance booking response of Akshay's film was on the lower side and it showed that the box office might not have a good result. And now the online leak will bring down the earnings of Jolly LLB 2 even more.

In fact, some torrent sites have been offering the links for download, as a result of which people are even sharing the link on social media. Piracy has become a major issue in Bollywood and now, Jolly LLB 2 too has fallen victim to it.

However, no confirmation of the movie's online leak has been made. The Akshay-starrer is receiving positive reviews from the audience. The movie also features Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.