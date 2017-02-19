Akshay Kumar's movie Jolly LLB 2 has shown big jump in its business at the domestic box office on its second Saturday (Feb 18), taking its nine-day collection closer to the mark of Rs 90 crore nett.

Jolly LLB 2, which was released in the theatres on February 10, opened to good response and collected Rs 77.71 crore nett at the Indian box office in the first week. Trade experts from the B-Town predicted that its collection would be slowed by new release The Ghazi Attack and Running Shaadi in its second week.

Having lost out some screens to new releases, the Akshay Kumar-starrer saw a drop in its collection on its second Friday (Feb 17). When compared to its opening day collection, the movie witnessed over 68 per cent dip in its business on its eighth day. However, its collection was still bigger than that of new releases. Jolly LLB 2 collected Rs 4.14 crore nett at the domestic box office on its second Friday.

But the Subhash Kapoor-directed black comedy showed over 50 per cent growth in the domestic market on the next day. Jolly LLB 2 collected Rs 6.35 crore nett at the Indian box office on its second Saturday and its 9-day domestic total collection has reached Rs 88.20 crore nett. Its gross collection stands at Rs 122 crore in the domestic market.

Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#JollyLLB2 shows 53.38% growth on Sat... Expect a much better Sun... [Week 2] Fri 4.14 cr, Sat 6.35 cr. Total: ₹ 88.20 cr. India biz.."

However, Jolly LLB 2 needs Rs 11.8 crore to surpass Rs 100-crore mark at the domestic box office. Early trends show that the movie is faring better than Saturday and is expected to make bigger collection on its second Sunday (Feb 19). But it will not be able to cross the mark in its second weekend.