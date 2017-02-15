Akshay Kumar's movie Jolly LLB 2 continued to hold strong at the worldwide box office on Tuesday (Feb 14) and crossed the mark of Rs 100 crore gross in the global market in five days.

The Subhash Kapoor directorial was premiered in some international markets on February 9 and opened to a great response at the ticket everywhere. The movie was released in India and some other countries on February 10 and got decent openings at the worldwide box office on Friday (Feb 10).

After wowing the audience, the court-room comedy drama managed to register a decent growth in the domestic as well as international markets in the following days. Jolly LLB 2 grossed Rs 4.98 crore in the US and Canada), Rs 5.86 crore in the UAE/GCC, Rs 1.04 crore in the UK, Rs 1.06 crore in Australia, Rs 0.44 crore in New Zealand, Rs 0.01 crore in Malaysia and Rs 0.01 crore in Germany.

Jolly LLB 2 has collected approximately Rs 13.4 crore at the overseas box-office collection in the first weekend. The movie has raked in Rs 89.17 crore gross (Rs 66.72 crores nett) at the domestic box office in five days. The film now collected a total of Rs 102.57 crores gross in five days.

However, Jolly LLB 2 collected Rs 88 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the opening weekend and became the third-highest opening weekend grosser for Akshay Kumar after Housefull 3 (Rs 103 crore gross) and Rustom (Rs 97 crore gross).

Jolly LLB 2 is a sequel to 2013 comedy Jolly LLB, starring Arshad Warsi. It narrates the story of Jagdishwar Mishra (Akshay), a lawyer who fights a case against a ruthless and powerful lawyer played by Sachin Mathur (Annu Kapoor).