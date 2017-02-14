Akshay Kumar's movie Jolly LLB 2 witnessed a drop in its collection at the domestic box office on Monday (February 13) and its four-day total has failed to surpass the mark of Rs 60 crore nett in India.

Jolly LLB 2 review roundup: Here's what critics have to say about Akshay Kumar's film

Released in 3,500 screens on February 10, the film got a good response and went from strength to strength on the following days. Jolly LLB 2 collected Rs 50.46 crore nett at the domestic box office in the first weekend. It became the third movie to cross Rs 50 crore mark in 2017 after Raees (Rs 93.24 crore) and Kaabil (Rs 67.46 crore).

However, as is the current trend, the Subhash Kapoor-directed courtroom drama witnessed a decline in its numbers on Monday. When compared to its opening-day collection, the film showed around 50 per cent drop on its fourth day. Jolly LLB 2 has collected Rs 9 crore at the domestic box office on its fourth day, taking its total collection to Rs 59.46 crore nett. Its gross collection stands at Rs 83 crore.

Tuesday happens to be the Valentine's Day and this courtroom comedy drama can be a good treat for lovers. However, Jolly LLB 2 is expected to show decent jump in its collection at the Indian box office on the lovers' day.

Given that the courtroom drama has impressed those who have watched the film, the positive word-of-mouth publicity is expected to escalate its business and collect a good amount in its first week. Moreover, since Jolly LLB 2 had a solo release, the film is likely to enjoy a good run until February 17, when Rana Daggubati-starrer The Ghazi Attack hits the theatres.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 2 is a comedy court-room drama and narrates the story of Jagdishwar Mishra (Akshay), a lawyer who fights a case against a ruthless and powerful lawyer Sachin Mathur (Annu Kapoor). It is a sequel to 2013 comedy Jolly LLB, starring Arshad Warsi.